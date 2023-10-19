Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are already putting plans into place for their January transfer business, continuing on from their hectic summer window. The Reds underwent a hefty midfield restructure after five senior players headed out the door. Jurgen Klopp was able to snag four new recruits but Liverpool are still linked with new midfield options.

Klopp’s main priority is a new No.6, as Wataru Endō is yet to fully settle in and Alexis Mac Allister is currently playing out of his preferred position. However, a play-maker has also emerged on the radar and the Reds are said to be keen on bringing him to Anfield, but mainly because they believe they would especially benefit from his ‘resale value.’

That’s according to SportBILD, who have placed Liverpool on the list of parties interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala (via Sport Witness). The midfielder is said to be frustrated over the lack of minutes he has had this season under Thomas Tuchel, which is understandable given the fact he contributed 16 goals and 16 assists across all competitions last term.

At just 20 years of age, those numbers are incredible to have in his locker and Musiala has rightfully attracted a lot of attention. In fact, the Germany international is so highly-rated that Transfermarkt already value him at a whopping €110 million (£95m).

While his asking price is probably sky high and Bayern are keen to table new terms for him, despite being under contract until 2026, Liverpool believe they could make a handsome profit in the future, if they were to bring Musiala to Anfield.

In short, the Reds reportedly don’t see his high value as a problem, as they believe he could be sold for even more money somewhere in the future.

