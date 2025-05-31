German newspaper BILD drop Saturday morning update on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool transfer
Florian Wirtz’s move to Liverpool is imminent, reports suggest.
German newspaper BILD claims that is seems ‘only a matter of days’ before the playmaker becomes the Reds’ second signing of the summer transfer window.
Arne Slot’s side are in talks to recruit Wirtz, widely regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe, in what will be a club-record deal. Liverpool have lodged a bid of £109 million to Bayer Leverkusen as they aim to pull off a transfer coup.
Wirtz had long expected to be joining Bayern Munich this summer, while Manchester City were touted as another potential destination. But Liverpool entered the race and leapfrogged above the two outfits, with the 22-year-old keen to join the Premier League champions.
Wirtz is currently with the Germany national team as they prepare to face Portugal in the Nations League semi-final next week. And BILD suggests that the deal to join Liverpool is edging closer, with a contract agreed until 2030.
Wirtz will leave his homeland to move to England. He enjoyed five magnificent seasons at Leverkusen, recording 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances. The highlight was the 2023-24 campaign when Die Werkself were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history as well as winning the DFB-Pokal.
Nagelssman gives Wirtz verdict
Speaking at a press conference, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "In the end, I always try to express my opinion from a sporting perspective, which I consider sensible, without talking about individual clubs. I don't expect a player to call me. But I'm happy if that's the case.
"I've never told a player to move to this or that [...] And only then do I believe he'll develop in the direction where he can develop. He's one of the best players in the world, we know that. But he's still young, of course, and his performance needs to be consistent. And it's important that he has a club where he also plays an important sporting role. But perhaps also a role beyond the sporting one, as a leader at some point. [...] I didn't recommend that he go to Bayern or not. I don't presume to say what's good and what's bad."
Double Leverkusen swoop
Liverpool have already signed Wirtz’s Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international’s Anfield arrival was announced on Friday evening after the Reds activated his £29.5 million release clause. Frimpong will fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has departed to Real Madrid for £10 million.
Speaking to Liverpool’s website on his move, Frimpong said: “I’m playing for Liverpool, what more can I say? My whole family is excited for me, and my girlfriend [is]. So, I’m happy, blessed.
“I think it went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’ It went quite smoothly, there were no problems.
“You always want to play for the top teams as a footballer, as a kid. Of course when I was younger and Liverpool first came, that was a no-brainer as well, but due to transportation and all these sorts of things, I had to go a different way. And look at me now. So, it has worked really well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.