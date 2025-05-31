Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz after lodging a bid of £109 million.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florian Wirtz’s move to Liverpool is imminent, reports suggest.

German newspaper BILD claims that is seems ‘only a matter of days’ before the playmaker becomes the Reds’ second signing of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot’s side are in talks to recruit Wirtz, widely regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe, in what will be a club-record deal. Liverpool have lodged a bid of £109 million to Bayer Leverkusen as they aim to pull off a transfer coup.

Wirtz is currently with the Germany national team as they prepare to face Portugal in the Nations League semi-final next week. And BILD suggests that the deal to join Liverpool is edging closer, with a contract agreed until 2030.

Wirtz will leave his homeland to move to England. He enjoyed five magnificent seasons at Leverkusen, recording 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances. The highlight was the 2023-24 campaign when Die Werkself were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history as well as winning the DFB-Pokal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nagelssman gives Wirtz verdict

Speaking at a press conference, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "In the end, I always try to express my opinion from a sporting perspective, which I consider sensible, without talking about individual clubs. I don't expect a player to call me. But I'm happy if that's the case.

"I've never told a player to move to this or that [...] And only then do I believe he'll develop in the direction where he can develop. He's one of the best players in the world, we know that. But he's still young, of course, and his performance needs to be consistent. And it's important that he has a club where he also plays an important sporting role. But perhaps also a role beyond the sporting one, as a leader at some point. [...] I didn't recommend that he go to Bayern or not. I don't presume to say what's good and what's bad."

Double Leverkusen swoop

Liverpool have already signed Wirtz’s Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international’s Anfield arrival was announced on Friday evening after the Reds activated his £29.5 million release clause. Frimpong will fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has departed to Real Madrid for £10 million.

Speaking to Liverpool’s website on his move, Frimpong said: “I’m playing for Liverpool, what more can I say? My whole family is excited for me, and my girlfriend [is]. So, I’m happy, blessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’ It went quite smoothly, there were no problems.

“You always want to play for the top teams as a footballer, as a kid. Of course when I was younger and Liverpool first came, that was a no-brainer as well, but due to transportation and all these sorts of things, I had to go a different way. And look at me now. So, it has worked really well.”