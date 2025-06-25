Alexander Isak is on Liverpool’s radar in the summer transfer window but Newcastle United are determined to keep the striker.

Newcastle United are set to offer Alexander Isak a new contract in a bid to fend off any interest in their talisman, reports suggest.

Isak enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 season for the Magpies. He scored 23 Premier League goals and also bagged in the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley, which ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a trophy.

It’s no surprise that Isak has potential suitors having developed into one of the best strikers in the world. Liverpool are admirers of the 25-year-old and are in need of a new centre-forward despite cruising to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach.

The Reds are flexing their muscle in the transfer market with a spent of around £200 million - half of which has gone on signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. However, there is no concern with Premier League profit and sustainability rules, with suggestions from the Liverpool Echo that a further £200 million in fees could be splashed out and Slot’s side would still be compliant.

Newcastle’s plan

It’s reported by The Times that Newcastle are ‘concerned an offer could be made early next month for Isak’. To try to fend off any rival interest, the Magpies are suggested to hand the Sweden international a bumper new deal worth more than £150,000 per week, which would make him the top earner at St James’ Park.

However, it’s said that Newcastle’s best proposal could still not match what Liverpool could offer Isak in wages. With the Magpies qualifying for the 2025-26 Champions League, manager Eddie Howe and owners the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund do not want to sell the 25-year-old, who was signed for £62 million from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Will Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

As things stand, it is unlikely. However, the fact that Liverpool could still afford to splash out a potential fee of £150 million for Isak and afford to cover his wage demands means that there is a glimmer of hope.

The Reds have somewhat of an issue when it comes to the striker position. It proved an issue en route to the Premier League title. Darwin Nunez lacked consistency for a third successive campaign. The Uruguay international was handed only eight league starts by Slot and scored just seven goals in all competitions. In addition, Diogo Jota struggled with injuries again and was out of form after returning to fitness. It led to Luis Diaz operating as a makeshift number nine for large periods of the campaign despite being a natural winger.

Along with Isak, Liverpool have been linked with other strikers . One of those is Hugo Ekitike, who fired 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season. The German side are said to value Ekitike at around £85 million.

The Reds may enter the market for a marksman once they offload Nunez. The 25-year-old is likely to depart Anfield, with Serie A champions Napoli in pursuit of his signature. Once Nunez is sold then Liverpool may accelerate plans for a replacement.