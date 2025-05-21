Liverpool are aiming to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Edwards is set to meet Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to discuss the potential signing of Florian Wirtz, reports suggest.

The Reds are in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker. It had long been surmised that Wirtz was heading for Bayern Munich this summer after a tremendous few years at Leverkusen. He has hit 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for Die Werkself, playing a key role as they claimed their maiden Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liverpool have entered the battle to try to coax the 22-year-old to Anfield after winning the Premier League title. Manchester City have dropped out of the race, meaning that it’s between the English champions and German conquerors Bayern trying to triumph in the transfer duel. A price tag of £126 million has been mooted for Wirtz.

That would mean Liverpool would have to obliterate their current record transfer fee, which currently stands at £85 million paid for Darwin Nunez from Benfica in June 2022.

Wirtz transfer latest

However, according to German newspaper BILD, the Reds’ recruitment hierarchy are keen to get the deal done. Edwards serves as FSG’s CEO of football, having returned to the company last year following a much-vaunted spell as Anfield sporting director. It’s suggested that Edwards is due to fly to Boston this week to meet with the FSG top brass to get the transfer approved. Liverpool have the funds available to splash out on Wirtz, who is regarded as one of the best young players in Europe.

Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso has been Wirtz’s head coach at Leverkusen for the past three seasons. Ahead of their 2-2 draw against Mainz 05 last weekend, Alonso’s final game before taking up the hot seat at Real Madrid, he said on the Germany international: "Flo is one of the top players in the world," Alonso said at his pre-match press conference. "He is world-class. Flo possesses a remarkably mature mind, guided by those who care deeply for him, especially his parents. They're at a pivotal point in his career. Whichever path he chooses, I'm close to Flo, and I will be delighted for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's just football's way, really. When you have someone this special, rumours are part and parcel. There were whispers before, there are whispers now, and they'll continue. It's something you learn to handle without losing sleep.”

Double Leverkusen raid

Arne Slot’s side are already in the process of signing one Leverkusen player. A deal to recruit Jeremie Frimpong is ongoing, with the Reds willing to meet his release clause of around £30 million. Frimpong will arrive to fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave at the end of his contract and is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

However, Slot was tight-lipped on the potential arrival of Frimpong when he was asked after Monday night’s 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Liverpool head coach replied: “What do you think? “I think what we all know is the moment we announce it, that is the moment to talk about it in general. We haven’t announced anything so no need to talk about anyone.”