German newspaper BILD report the exact date Florian Wirtz decided to join Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz for £100 million after beating Bayern Munich in the transfer race.

Kopites are hoping that the latest signing will be posing for photos and donning the red shirt at the AXA Training Centre by the end of the week.

Of course, it’s seemingly a matter of when and not if Florian Wirtz will be unveiled as Liverpool’s record signing. He is coming towards the end of his holiday and set to undergo his medical. Still, supporters still await the official announcement and that a transfer that many thought was unlikely has come to fruition.

There was a shock - a pleasant one of that - when the Reds’ interest emerged. While plenty concurred that Arne Slot required additions despite cruising to the Premier League title, the attacking-midfield position was not one of them. Dominik Szoboszlai largely operated in the role, with Curtis Jones also featuring as a No.10 along with Harvey Elliott and, at times, Diogo Jota.

A striker, a right-back and a left-back were regarded as priorities. But Liverpool have made their move for a player who some regard as a generational talent. Wirtz had appeared he would be heading for Bayern Munich this summer if he opted to depart Bayer Leverkusen. He etched himself into Leverkusen folklore in the 2023-24 season when playing an instrumental part in their maiden Bundesliga triumph - without losing a game en route to the crown. During his five-and-a-half years at Die Werkself, Wirtz has plundered 58 goals and 65 assists in 197 games. There was little wonder why Bayern wanted to poach him as their latest German talent, while Manchester City were linked.

But Liverpool’s reported interest soon became firm. And the 22-year-old indeed made what will be regarded as a bold decision in his homeland to snub the comforts the Allianz Arena would have provided for a new challenge at Anfield.

According to German newspaper BILD, Wirtz had made up his mind to join Liverpool on Tuesday 13 May. It’s said that the Reds registered their interest in the former Cologne playmaker in February and asked permission to contact the player the following month.

Wirtz reportedly met with Liverpool in mid-May and his decision was made. He was impressed with what head coach Slot had planned on Merseyside. Wirtz still met with Bayern officials on 18 May but it proved an exercise in futility.

“I don’t know that we could have paid the price Liverpool that Liverpool is now reportedly playing,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl admitted. “One’s initial reaction is ‘damn it’, but whenever one door closes another opens.

“Now we will reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way in Liverpool. Now we will try to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us.“

Liverpool and Leverkusen were in negotiations over a fee before the figure of £100 million was agreed. It smashes the Reds’ current transfer record and it could rise to a British record of £116 million if add-ons such as winning the Champions League are met. In truth, owners Fenway Sports Group will have no issues if those clauses are triggered. In fact, they will probably hope to pay the maximum fee because it will mean that Wirtz has been a resounding success.