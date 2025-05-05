Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are expected to make a few additions in the summer transfer market despite being crowned Premier League champions.

Glenn Hoddle believes that Liverpool can still improve in defence despite being crowned Premier League champions - and suggested they should try to prise one of Tottenham Hotspur’s prized assets to Anfield.

The Reds are plotting how they can keep a firm grip on the silverware as they aim for a record-breaking 21st English championship in the 2025-2026 season.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool will make additions in the summer to freshen up their squad. A new striker and a left-back are the two positions that they are expected to bolster.

However, Hoddle also believes that there could be a fresh face in central defence. Vigil van Dijk is the undisputed first choice and has captained Liverpool to glory. He has largely been partnered by Ibrahima Konate throughout the campaign.

But Hoddle, speaking after the 3-1 loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, has suggested that the Reds should explore a move for Tottenham's Micky van de Ven. The former England boss has suggested that the Holland international, who is van Dijk's international team-mate, may be an upgrade on Konate and could help Liverpool begin a period of dominance that they enjoyed in the 1980s.

What’s been said

Hoddle told Premier League Productions: “He's fit now but he's at my club... van de Ven. You'd have to pay for him but those two Dutchmen together. I don't want it to happen but I’m just giving an example of players that could go in and go above players who are there at the moment. You're going to have to spend money.

“Without his injuries... Going back a few months ago, everyone was talking about the quadruple, that they were going to win four trophies. They've ended up winning the Premier League, which is magnificent for them. There are players out there that can still improve the best team and they'll go again.

“Liverpool have won the Premier League now. If you look at Liverpool Football Club, they have got a really strong squad but are they going to go for the next six years as dominating English football? That's where Liverpool should be aiming and that squad isn't good enough right now. When you're champions and in the Champions League, it depends on where the club want to go... do they want to dominate in the 1980s and do what City have done and leave Arsenal behind?”

Centre-back pursuit

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-halves, with Konate's current deal set to expire in the summer of 2026. AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen is on the radar and he has a £50 million release clause installed in his Vitality Stadium contract. Huijsen netted in Bouremouth’s 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend.

If the Reds do look to improve in the rearguard, they may want a long-term successor for van Dijk rather than someone to start immediately.

Slot’s history with Micky van de Van

However, van de Ven has previously admitted that Slot tried to sign him in the past. When in charge of both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord he was keen to bring in the defender when he was at FC Volendam but he instead opted for German side Wolfsburg.

“Slot wanted to sign me for AZ Alkmaar when he saw me play in the first season at Volendam,” van de Ven said the Mirror earlier this year. “The club refused to sell me and I had to accept that they would not let me go. When he was at Feyenoord he tried to sign me, too, but by then I had already signed for Wolfsburg in Germany.”