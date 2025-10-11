Mohamed Salah has come under criticism from some fans and pundits after a challenging start to the season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah could see new competition at Liverpool for this key role following impressive recent displays by a team-mate

Mohamed Salah has had a difficult start to life in 2025/26 for Liverpool, following a record-breaking year last campaign which saw the Egyptian win a fourth Premier League Golden Boot alongside his second league title with the Reds.

Not only that, but the 33-year-old won the Playmaker award for the most assists in the division, ending on 29 goals and 18 assists to become the first player to win both awards and the Player of the Season award in the same season. He would go on to finish in 4th place in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Salah has struggled to reach his own lofty heights in the new campaign, still registering a solid return of three goals and three assists in ten matches so far. It is his performances which have raised concerns, though, as he has struggled to affect games and has often seen his final decision in front of goal left wanting when he would usually be so clinical.

With the international break upon us, one of Salah’s Liverpool team-mates has expressed his desire to challenge for a role in the team usually designated to the Egyptian when the Reds take to the field once again.

Could Cody Gakpo take over penalty duties at Liverpool?

Cody Gakpo has been on top form for his native Netherlands during the international break, grabbing two goals and an assist as Oranje beat Malta 4-0 in their World Cup qualification campaign. The 26-year-old was given an impressive 9.5/10 rating for the match by FotMob.

Both of Gakpo’s goals were from the spot, as he became the first Netherlands player since Rob Rensenbrink in 1978 to score two penalties in a single match. This led to to questions over why he has not taken more penalties at club level. The answer, of course, is undisputed first-choice taker Salah. But Gakpo expressed a desire to take over duties if he is given the chance by Arne Slot.

Gakpo said in his interview after the match: “I was allowed to take the penalty because Memphis wasn’t on the pitch. There wasn’t really a clear agreement on who would take it; it was up to me and Wout Weghorst.

“At Liverpool, I’m never allowed to take them. But normally, I’m pretty good at it. I’ve only missed a penalty once. That was for PSV against FC Copenhagen.”

How Gakpo’s penalty record matches up with that of Salah

As the player suggested himself, Gakpo’s penalty record is pretty good. His spot-kick conversion rate of 88% is slightly higher than that of Salah, who has managed an 83% conversion rate from 56 more kicks.

Gakpo has scored eight penalties in his professional career and missed just one, scoring his only regulation-time penalty for Liverpool during a 3-2 loss against his former club PSV in the Champions League last season. He also put away his penalty in the Community Shield shoot-out defeat to Crystal Palace in August.

Salah, meanwhile, has scored 54 penalties and missed 11, which is a thoroughly impressive record and reflects his sheer consistency throughout his Reds career. While he has been known to miss from the spot on occasion, he stands up when it matters to put them away and win crucial points for his team. Something he has already done this season, thumping home in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win at Burnley.

It is unlikely that Salah will be relieved of penalty duties on a regular basis this season. But it is useful to know that Slot has other options chomping at the bit if they are given an opportunity, and Gakpo’s prowess from the spot may yet prove useful at points when Salah is not on the pitch in the weeks and months to come.