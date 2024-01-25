Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton has predicted how he believes his old side's FA Cup encounter with Premier League title challengers Liverpool will play out this weekend. The Reds will enter the fourth round clash of the competition after booking their place in the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday.

Despite their injury concerns this season, Liverpool are enjoying a very promising run in all tournaments so far. Jurgen Klopp's side knocked out Arsenal in the previous round of the FA Cup and are down as the favourites against Norwich.

The Reds have not lost a match against the Canaries in their last 18 meetings, their longest unbeaten run against any opposition side. Their last defeat came back in 1994, when Sutton featured in Norwich's 1-0 win at Anfield. However, the last 30 years paint a different picture that is hard to ignore ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

"I played in that game and it won't surprise you when I say I ran Liverpool ragged that day," Sutton told BBC Sport as part of his FA Cup fourth round predictions column. "Jeremy Goss got our winner, with another of those spectacular efforts he scored so many of around that time — the ball bounced just outside the box and he lashed it past David James.

"As much as I'd love to see another Canaries win, it is hard to see a repeat of that result on Sunday. Norwich play counter-attacking football home and away these days, so they will just be looking to hang on in there.

"The problem with that is, whichever team Liverpool put out, they will have too much attacking quality."

