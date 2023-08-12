Harry Redknapp believes there are still issues holding Liverpool back this season as they head into the Chelsea game, but reiterated that goals are certainly not an issue. Jurgen Klopp’s face a tough test on the opening Premier League weekend as they travel to Stamford Bridge to new Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea side.

Both sides have been busy in the window and spent the majority of Friday competing over the transfer of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. A £111m bid submitted by Liverpool seemed to have put the issue to bed, but the player’s preference was revealed to be Chelsea, leaving the Merseyside outfit in no man’s land.

The two will now meet in what is set to be a fiery encounter between two sides desperate to make amends after underwhelming seasons last time out. Redknapp revealed his predictions via BetVictor for the opening weekend and revealed that he sees a tight but competitive affair on Sunday afternoon between the two sides.

“Two sides who had difficult seasons last year and need big improvements. Pochettino has come in and trimmed the squad but I’m sure he’ll want a few more departures.” Redknapp stated. “I don’t care who the manager is, you can’t manage a squad as big as Chelsea’s was last season. I still think this side could do with a proper striker; they don’t grow on trees though.

“I like the signing of Mac Allister for Liverpool, he’ll be a success. Going forward, I’m never worried about Liverpool. They’ve got goals everywhere in this side and can create chances as well as any other side. Can they keep them out though? That’s still my concern.