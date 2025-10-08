Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid (R), and Marcelino, Head Coach of Villarreal CF (L), shake hands prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 04, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. | Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal were both interested in a Real Madrid star during the summer transfer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Premier League title rivals Arsenal were two of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window and the early weeks of the campaign suggest the pair are set to battle it out once again this campaign.

The Reds won the title last year with four games to spare as a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield confirmed their 20th domestic crown to move them level with Manchester United for most league titles won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners have the edge with the October international break underway. The Reds have lost their last two games with their early five-point lead now gone, with Mikel Arteta’s men now one point ahead of Arne Slot’s charges.

Both clubs added significantly to their squads over the summer. Liverpool spent more than all of their Premier League rivals while Arsenal had the highest net spend in the division, with the Reds selling a number of players to offset their incoming business.

Rodrygo speaks out on Real Madrid future after Liverpool and Arsenal links

One player who was strongly linked with both clubs was Real Madrid and Brazilian forward Rodrygo. The forward was a bit-part player for the Spanish club at the Club World Cup under new manager Xabi Alonso - which led to mounting speculation over his future.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City were all credited with an interest but the player has now spoken out about his future - and he’s keen to stay where he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every summer, the same thing happens to me. Whether I’m going to leave or whether I have offers from this club or that,” he told the Spanish newspaper AS .

“Every week, I was in a team if I paid attention to what was published. Of course, there are always offers; I’m not going to lie about that.

“But I always made it clear to the club that I want to continue succeeding here, even more than I already have. It’s a lot to have won two Champions Leagues at my age, but now I want more European Cups in this shirt.

“I’ve always said: ‘As long as Real Madrid wants me, I’ll be here.’ If one day Real Madrid says to me: ‘Rodry, find a team,’ I’ll say ‘OK.’ But that hasn’t happened. The club has always told me they count on me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And when I had a problem, they were there for me. People speculated because I kept quiet. But I knew what I was going to do this season with Real Madrid and that I’m going to be focused on giving my best. It hasn’t bothered me. I was calm, and here I am… as always. This is my seventh season.”

Rodrygo has started just one of Madrid’s eight games in La Liga this season and in that match was withdrawn after 63 minutes. He has made six appearances while remaining on the bench twice.

His comments underlined his commitment to Real Madrid but did leave the door open for an exit if the club tell him he is surplus to requirements.

Rodrygo hailed as ‘special player’ by former Real Madrid boss

Rodrygo has linked back up with his former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on international duty for Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the player during his time in charge of the Spanish giants, Ancelotti said of him: "Both Valverde and Rodrygo are special players. And that's what modern-day footballers have to be. They can play in different positions and they possess both technical and physical attributes.

"The modern-day footballer is complete, has energy and quality. Modern-day football takes advantage of the intensity from footballers because that's what's required to play the game. Both players have developed tremendously and we're delighted because they're doing so well."