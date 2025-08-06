Rodrygo is expected to stay at Real Madrid | Getty Images

Liverpool are thought to be in the market for a left winger after Luis Diaz’s departure

Liverpool-linked forward Rodrygo is expected to return to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training facility for the first time in two months following widespread speculation of a potential summer exit.

The Brazil international was benched for most of the team’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States and has struggled for regular minutes after Xabi Alonso’s arrival as manager.

Marca reported back in April that the Brazilian has been heavily considering his future, with the debate over whether he wants to leave the club dominating the newspapers in Spain. These claims escalated over the summer, with Premier League winners Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal both emerging as contenders to sign the two-time Champions League winner.

Rodrygo expected to stay at Real Madrid

Spanish newspaper AS believes Rodrygo has reversed his decision to push for a transfer away from Real Madrid this summer. The outlet understands the Brazilian wants to stay in the capital for at least another season and fight for a place within Xabi Alonso’s set-up at the Bernabeu.

The report adds that Real Madrid have never expressed any desire to sell Rodrygo this summer, adding that the club had always seen the 24-year-old as part of their plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

Rodrygo has played 270 times for Real Madrid, scoring 68 goals and contributing 51 assists. He’s won 33 caps for Brazil at international level and is expected to be a major focal point for his country in the upcoming World Cup due to his technical qualities, immense speed and incredible quality in the final third.

Could Liverpool still sign Rodrygo this summer?

As it stands, it looks increasingly likely that Rodrgyo will be implemented into the Real Madrid setup for the coming season. They feel he’s a useful squad member that boosts their hopes of regaining their status as Spanish and European champions.

However, AS claims that if Real Madrid’s valuation of 90 million euros (£78m) is met then they could enter into a dialogue with potential suitors. He’s under contract for another three years at this stage, meaning the club are in no rush to listen to offers for the player due to his strong market value.

Liverpool’s focus at this point is likely to remain on Alexander Isak, although they have shown after a failed £110m bid plus add-ons for the Swede, that they do have that kind of money at their disposal if they were unable to get the Swede on board.

Luis Diaz’s departure on the left-wing does leave the club potentially needing a replacement in that area. Hugo Ekitike, who is naturally more of a striker, has been used there on occasion in pre-season. As has Cody Gakpo, who is more familiar with that particular position.