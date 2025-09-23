Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and the home side could be without Yeremy Pino.

Crystal Palace are sweating on a key attacker ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

The Eagles have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign. Oliver Glasner’s side are unbeaten so far, having collected nine points in their opening five games. They earned a 2-1 win over West Ham United last weekend.

Liverpool will not be underestimating Palace given they met in the Community Shield last month. The Eagles won the Wembley clash on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

In the victory against West Ham, which moved the South London side up to fifth in the table, Yeremy Pino was forced off at half-time with an injury. The winger has made a bright start since joining Palace for £26 million from Villarreal in the summer transfer window, starting the past three matches.

But Pino is doubtful to face Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday (15.00 BST). Palace boss Glasner said: “He had pain in his knee. We don't know exactly what it is, so we'll assess him tomorrow, and I think we'll have a scan. Hopefully it's not too serious, but he couldn't continue playing.”

Palace injury news

Palace will be hopeful that Ismaila Sarr can return to action against Liverpool. The Senegal international, who scored in the Community Shield, has been sidelined for the past three games because of a hamstring injury. The Evening Standard reports that Sarr was set to return to training this week so he could be back involved if the final stage of his recovery goes smoothly.

But the Eagles look set to be without at least five players. They include Cheick Doucoure, who has been on the treatment since January because of a serious knee injury. Chadi Riad is also recovering from a long-term ACL problem and won’t be back until next month, at the earliest.

Walter Benitez has dislocated his finger and Glasner has already admitted the No.2 goalkeeper will not be back for the Liverpool encounter. Youngster Caleb Kporha is recovering from a back problem.

Guehi to face Liverpool after transfer saga

Marc Guehi will captain Palace after seeing a move to Liverpool on summer transfer deadline day collapse. The Reds had a fee of £35 million agreed and the centre-back underwent a medical ahead of a switch to Anfield.

However, the plug was pulled on the deal at the 11th hour. Palace’s failure to sign Igor Julio, who opted to join West Ham United from Brighton, meant that Guehi’s switch to Liverpool was blocked.

On the failed move, Slot said: "It would be ridiculous if I were to deny we were close to signing him. That is so out in the open. These things happen in football. We would have liked to have signed him, of course. If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so. "It's not like all of a sudden we don't have options in that position. It's a pity, not only for us but also for the player, I think.

"But he's in a good place, playing for Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and the FA Cup with a very good manager as well. Let's see what the future brings for him and for us."