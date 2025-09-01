Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace claps during the UEFA Conference League Play-off Round First Leg between Crystal Palace and Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Marc Guehi to Liverpool news as transfer hangs in the balance on deadline day.

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of a centre-back amid Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi.

Jaydee Canvot has moved to Selhurst Park from Toulouse for a reported fee of £23 million. He has signed a four-year deal. Chairman Steve Parish told the club’s website: “Jaydee is an exciting talent whose progress has been on our radar for some time. We are pleased to welcome him to South London. His arrival bolsters a squad already brimming with talent and potential, and I look forward to seeing his impact both this season, and in the future, in red and blue."

Liverpool will be hoping that Canvot’s arrival is enough to persuade Palace to allow Guehi’s exit to Anfield. The Reds have agreed a £35 million for the Eagles captain and he has undergone his medical in London ahead of a potential move to Anfield.

Yet the transfer hangs in the balance as Palace’s deal for Igor Julio from Brighton & Hove Albion collapsed. As a result, they have put Guehi’s exit on hold.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has insisted that the Eagles cannot lose their captain without replacing him with a player who has Premier League experience. Guehi skippered Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time last season, as well as helping them to qualify for the Europa Conference League. However, having entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract, chairman Parish has preferred a sale rather than losing Guehi on a free next summer.

Yet Glasner would prefer to keep the England international, who scored a sublime goal in Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday. “He’s so professional and it was clear he would play today,” Glasner said in his post-match press conference. “I can say it with clarity, and I said it to the chairman that it’s nothing to do with Oliver Glasner but we need to keep Marc to play a successful season.

“We had a meeting in March where we talked about the situation so again we know how the situation is and we have an agreement that we could sell Marc if we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season to be independent from this situation.

“That was on July 9 (the season started), it’s August 31 and there is no replacement in the building so it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled that means we can’t sell Marc.

“It’s not a wish or gift for Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season. We had a great start and I think our fans deserve to have the best players available. I know if we don’t sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves the club and team, he feels the appreciation and we feel the same from his side. That’s why I have to say we need to keep him.”