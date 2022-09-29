‘He did not’ - Jurgen Klopp blamed for Liverpool transfer exit

Liverpool’s form this season has raised questions about some of the decisions made in the summer transfer window.

Former Liverpool midfielder Salif Diao has suggested that Jurgen Klopp was to blame for Sadio Mane’s departure this summer. The 30-year-old became a club legend after spending six years with the Reds - scoring 120 goals and winning six trophies - however fans were left disappointed when he opted to join Bayern Munich.

Liverpool had spent much of last season looking to secure Mo Salah on a new contract so it came as a surprise when Mane admitted that it was time for a new challenge - leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side on the hunt for a new forward capable of filling his boots. They now appear to be missing Mane after winning only two of their opening six matches and Diao has put the blame on Klopp.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the former midfielder said: “I think he has been here for a couple of years and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love he needed really, here at Anfield. I’m not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager.

“Things weren’t really going on as they should be so that’s why he decided to go for a new challenge. I think as a top player, every time you stay four-five years at a top club, sometimes it’s good to go for a new challenge.”