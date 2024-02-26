Liverpool stayed patient but got their rewards in the dying embers to put Chelsea to the sword in the Carabao Cup final

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has accused Axel Disasi of failing to “deal” with Virgil van Dijk for the Carabao Cup final winner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men struck in the 118th minute to sink Chelsea hearts at Wembley. A gruelling contest included disallowed goals and several close shaves for both sides - as well as an injury setback for Ryan Gravenberch.

With the game goalless at the death, Van Dijk leaped higher than anyone else to nod home and send the red half of Wembley into raptures. Liverpool - dealing with several first-team players sidelined - masterminded their second Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea in three seasons.

Despite his allegiances lying with the Reds, ex-midfielder Redknapp was unhappy with Blues defender Disasi for the goal. At 6ft 3in, the Frenchman was the plausible option to mark Van Dijk but watched on as the Liverpool man headed home.

“Disasi is a big man and he just didn’t deal with him well enough,” Redknapp told Sky Sports post-match. “It wasn’t incredible movement from Virgil but he just wanted it more. It was a good flat delivery from Tsimikas and he (Van Dijk) just wanted it.

“That’s sometimes what can happen at set-pieces. With Chelsea, you can see that little bit of fear perhaps because they’ve won so many and then you just start to panic a little bit and they couldn't get close enough to Virgil. He just flicks it in and it’s a great header.”

Redknapp also joked about the youthfulness of Klopp’s side while hailing the legendary Reds manager. He added: “Some of these lads have got to go to school in the morning! But it’s an incredible achievement and they are all buying into it.