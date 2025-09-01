Liverpool hope to complete a deal for Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace before the transfer window shuts.

It is clear that Marc Guehi will be joining Liverpool - according to former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

The Reds are hoping to complete a deal for the Eagles captain on summer transfer deadline day. The Premier League champions have lodged a £35 million bid for Guehi, who has entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner insisted that his side cannot sell the 25-cap England international, who skippered the club to FA Cup glory last season. With the Eagles qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Glasner wants to keep as many of his prized assets as possible after selling Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club will reluctantly have to sell Guehi rather than risk losing him for free next summer. It is believed that the 25-year-old does not plan to pen fresh terms in South London. In addition, the Eagles are closing in on signing defender Igor Julio on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

And despite Glasner’s stance, Jordan - in charge of Palace between 2000-2010 - insisted that Guehi will be making the move to Anfield before tonight’s 7pm BST deadline.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “There is no need to wait for Guehi to be sold, you sold Eberechi Eze for £70 million and could have bought a player with that kind of money. Guehi is going to Liverpool. Guehi is going to Liverpool, he will be at Liverpool, he is going to Liverpool.

Steve Parish made his position very, very clear earlier in the window. He said unless the player signs a new contract, we will be forced to sell him. That's what they're doing. Palace were trying to get the best price they can. If they have managed to get to the £35-40 million they wanted for Guehi... he is going to Liverpool.

“He talked about what he wanted to happen, what he told his chairman. Clearly and definitively, there is going to be a breakdown between Glasner and Palace sooner rather than later because it's pretty clear he expected to be supported a year ago and took it on the chin. This summer, he expected to be really supported and that was before they sold Eberechi Eze.

“The fact he has had his best player sold to Arsenal and now have his captain sold is not going to augur well for the relationship. Taking a centre-back on loan from Brighton is not the solution to selling one of the best centre-backs in the world.”