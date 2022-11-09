Derby County travel to Anfield in the EFL Cup tonight before the final round of Premier League fixtures this weekend ahead of the FIFA World Cup finals.

Liverpool are looking to build on last weekend’s excellent 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur with their final two matches before the winter break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Derby County in the EFL Cup tonight and Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend before domestic football goes on hiatus for the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. It’s been a tough season for the Reds so far but they are through to the Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and could make up ground on the top four with a victory over the Saints. There have been some quiet questions over Jurgen Klopp’s position as head coach of the Merseyside club but one Liverpool legend has said the German remains “absolutely the right man” to be in charge.

In an interview with Midnite, Robbie Fowler has spoken about Klopp as well as Liverpool’s win over Spurs. He said: Klopp is absolutely still the man for the job, I don’t know how people can have these conversations. For me, he certainly is one of the best, if not the best manager in the world, and I think it’s very premature that we’re talking about if we’ve seen the best of him. Klopp knows that he’s got a job to do.

“Now in terms of Liverpool, does he have to build again? He knows he needs a few players, so he might put little building blocks in place. For me, he’s absolutely the right man for Liverpool, it’s never ever entered my head about anyone else coming in because as far as I’m concerned, Klopp is the man.

“Liverpool were a lot better [against Spurs] and they were probably as more organised as they have been for a while. There were spells where they were under the cosh in the second half but they stood tall and have been the Liverpool we’ve seen in the past where they’ve dug out wins.

