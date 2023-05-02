Chris Sutton believes Jurgen Klopp should receive more than a fine for his touchline antics against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Football pundit and commentator Chris Sutton believes Jurgen Klopp got off lightly with a yellow card after his animated celebration during Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Reds boss has been one of the hot topics in the Premier League this week after he made headlines with his antics at Anfield. After Diogo Jota scored a 94th minute winner, Klopp was booked for running down the touchline to celebrate in front of fourth official John Brooks.

The German, who appeared to pull his hamstring while celebrating the goal, also claimed that referee Paul Tierney said something to him that was “not okay” while issuing the yellow card. PGMOL has responded to these allegations and “strongly refutes” that Tierney acted in an unprofessional manner.

Klopp ‘should be banned’ after celebration

Sutton has weighed in on the situation involving Klopp and thinks the Liverpool manager should receive further punishment in order to set a proper example to others.

“For the way he acted on the touchline, he should be banned from the technical area,” the former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic man said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “I don’t think a fine is enough. He’s got previous.”

Back in October, Klopp was sent off after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick during Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City at Anfield. He was handed a one-match suspension and a £30,000 fine, as well as a warning about his future behaviour.

