A new update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has emerged ahead of the transfer window.

A new update has emerged in the Jude Bellingham saga as Liverpool’s interest is said to still be very much alive. In fact, the Reds are reportedly looking to continue their pursuit of the Dortmund midfielder in hopes to strike a deal.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have said Liverpool are ‘laying the groundwork’ for a 2024 move. Jurgen Klopp’s side had initially been forced to shelf their interest in Bellingham due to his hefty price tag, but the club remain in contact with his representatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s no secret that the 19-year-old is a hot target among many clubs as the transfer window prepares to open. Real Madrid are another side heavily linked with securing his signature, which has been valued in excess of £130 million by Dortmund.

Liverpool still moving for Jude Bellingham

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the report, Liverpool have made it clear to Bellingham that they wish to ‘press ahead’ with a deal next year. Klopp’s priority is to bolster his midfield options after an inconsistent season, and the Englishman has been at the top of his list for a while.

Bellingham has contributed 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season and his current deal with Dortmund runs until 2025. Liverpool will certainly be hoping he remains in the Bundesliga until next season but with the fierce interest from other clubs, they may be pipped at the post.