Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
6 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
10 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Jude Bellingham transfer news: Liverpool pursuit not over, Reds looking to “press ahead” with a deal

A new update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has emerged ahead of the transfer window.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 1st May 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:00 BST

A new update has emerged in the Jude Bellingham saga as Liverpool’s interest is said to still be very much alive. In fact, the Reds are reportedly looking to continue their pursuit of the Dortmund midfielder in hopes to strike a deal.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have said Liverpool are ‘laying the groundwork’ for a 2024 move. Jurgen Klopp’s side had initially been forced to shelf their interest in Bellingham due to his hefty price tag, but the club remain in contact with his representatives.

It’s no secret that the 19-year-old is a hot target among many clubs as the transfer window prepares to open. Real Madrid are another side heavily linked with securing his signature, which has been valued in excess of £130 million by Dortmund.

Most Popular

Liverpool still moving for Jude Bellingham

According to the report, Liverpool have made it clear to Bellingham that they wish to ‘press ahead’ with a deal next year. Klopp’s priority is to bolster his midfield options after an inconsistent season, and the Englishman has been at the top of his list for a while.

Bellingham has contributed 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season and his current deal with Dortmund runs until 2025. Liverpool will certainly be hoping he remains in the Bundesliga until next season but with the fierce interest from other clubs, they may be pipped at the post.

As well as Bellingham, Liverpool have registered their interest in Mason Mount — who is also a priority target — Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravnberch.

Related topics:Jude Bellingham