Liverpool FC transfer news: The Juventus attacker has been highly-rated across his career and is a European Champion.

Italian journalist G.B. Olivero has told Liverpool fans what to expect from new signing Federico Chiesa.

The 26-year-old attacker has joined from Juventus in a deal worth around £10m and has become their second summer signing after Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Chiesa was a previous target in the Jurgen Klopp-era and he was once valued around £100m at the height of his career.

Despite the pragmatic and defensive style of Massimiliano Allegri, Chiesa still managed 10 goals and three assists in all competitions, something which represented a good season in the circumstances. La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Olivero spoke exclusively to LiverpoolWorld to give us an insight on the new signing. He said: “Last year with Juventus, we didn’t see the real Chiesa because of the defensive football so it was difficult to find his best condition.

“He is a good player, a fast player! Slot will have to find a way to get the best out of him. Allegri’s football was not ideal for him. He runs a lot, he loves to stay on the wings and the difference between him and the other forwards at Liverpool is that he can help more defensively. I don’t know how long it will take to see the ‘real Chiesa’; for me, the real Chiesa is the player we saw at Euro 2021 in an Italian shirt.”