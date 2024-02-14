Once the 2023/24 season comes to an end, Liverpool have a lot of work to put in during the summer as they prepare for a new era at Anfield. In the wake of Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club, the Reds are considering the best possible options to replace the highly-respected German.

There is also the concern over which players could leave the club this year. Last summer's six-player exodus proves that every story must end at some point, whether that's following the expiration of a contract or a surprise transfer. Three players are due to leave Anfield this June as things stand, but it's the contracts expiring next year that are causing more worries.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold — three of Liverpool's most important players — are all contracted until June 2025. The Reds are now entering a difficult territory where they must get new terms agreed or start to consider selling these key players before they risk losing them for free next year.

Football Insider has shed some light on Alexander-Arnold's current situation and revealed the reason behind a delayed extension. The report from Wednesday claims that the vice-captain is not stalling because he wants to leave the club but rather that he 'wants his excellent performances and importance to Liverpool to be reflected in his new contract'.

In a nutshell, Alexander-Arnold wants a 'huge new deal' to mark a new era by committing his long-term future to his boyhood club. Football Insider also revealed earlier this week that all three stars due to be out of contract next year will be offered bumper new contracts, but Alexander-Arnold's is expected to be 'the biggest'.

Everyone involved in discussions over an extension for the 25-year-old are said to be 'confident' that he will put pen to paper. Since breaking into Jurgen Klopp's senior team as a teenager, Alexander-Arnold has quickly become an integral part of this Liverpool side. He has made a total of 302 appearances so far and contributed 82 assists across all competitions.