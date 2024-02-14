Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham chief Tim Steidten has revealed that he's not been contacted by Liverpool about becoming the club's new sporting director.

The Reds are aiming to fill the key backroom role after the exit of Jorg Schmadtke earlier this month. The German had held the reins since the summer following the departure of Julian Ward just a year after succeeding the much-vaunted Michael Edwards.

Steidten is one of the candidates on the Reds' list. He joined West Ham as their technical director only last summer, having previously worked at Bayer Leverkusen - hiring Xabi Alonso as manager during that time.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Steidten admitted it's an honour to be linked with the Anfield job. And while he said he's 'comfortable' at the Hammers, he did not rule out a switch.

He said: "I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

'I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.