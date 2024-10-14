Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League and they will want Alexis Mac Allister available.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness during the international break.

The midfielder jetted off for Argentina duty on the back of suffering an injury in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Mac Allister was forced off at half-time at Selhurst Park yet still was called up to represent La Albiceleste.

The ex-Brighton man, who helped Argentina to 2022 World Cup glory and Copa America success earlier this year, was an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw against Venezuela last week. Argentina turn their attention to an encounter against Bolivia on Wednesday (01.00 BST) and manager Lionel Scaloni will want Mac Allister available to take a step closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA.

What’s more, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will also be hoping that the 25-year-old can feature in Buenos Aires. Mac Allister has enjoyed a fine start to the season and started every game for the Premier League leaders so far. The Reds return to action when they face fourth-place Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday and having the former Boca Juniors back to fitness will be a marked boost.

According to reports in Argentina, Mac Allister is making progress and returned to training. Diario Cordoba suggests that Mac Allister has ‘responded well’ to the demands of training and should line up in midfield in the place of Giovani Lo Celso or Thiago Almada. In addition, TyC Sports reported that Mac Allister ‘responded favorably in training’.

Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker against Chelsea, with the No.1 goalkeeper sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring issue. Harvey Elliott continues his recovery from a fractured foot while Federico Chiesa missed the previous two games before the international break.