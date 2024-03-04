Liverpool have suffered a massive blow in the race for Xabi Alonso with reports in Germany suggesting Bayern Munich have already 'opened discussions' with current club Bayer Leverkusen for their manager.

Alonso has attracted plenty of admirers during his first year in charge of Leverkusen and looks set to guide them to a first ever Bundesliga title. They are 10 points clear of Bayern in the table and are yet to taste defeat all season, also winning all of their last five.

One of those five wins came against Bayern and it was shortly after that result that the serial title winners confirmed they will part ways with current manager Thomas Tuchel. They are known admirers of Alonso and Sky Sports Germany reports that they have made contact with Leverkusen over the prospect of appointing the Spaniard in the summer.

Alonso is Bayern's preferred option to take over from Tuchel and the report adds that the former midfielder has given a 'positive signal' that he would be interested in making the move. Due to an exit clause in the Leverkusen manager's contract, it would cost Bayern - or any other suitor - between £12.8-£21.3m to lure him away.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg added to the report by suggesting a move to Bayern is looking increasingly likely. He said: "They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win."

Liverpool will be in the market for a new manager this summer, following Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement that he will leave at the end of the season. Klopp admitted in an emotional video that he had grown tired of the daily demands and is expected to take a break for at least one year.

