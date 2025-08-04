Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison could be sidelined for a long-term period and it means that they may move for a Liverpool player.

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a hammer injury blow ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

James Maddison was forced off in Spurs’ 1-1 pre-season draw against Newcastle United in South Korea. The midfielder was withdrawn in the second half and signalled to the Tottenham bench that his problem was serious.

It’s a big disappointment for new Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, with the North London side’s campaign beginning against Burnley in less than two weeks’ time. Frank has confessed that Maddison’s setback is serious. The former Leicester City man missed the end of last campaign because of a knee problem.

"Sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal," Frank told reporters post-match. That's what we got today. It looks like with Madders a bad injury and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son [Heung-min] from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players [who gave Son a guard of honour]. We're pretty sure it was the same knee he [Maddison] injured before."

How Liverpool could be impacted

Maddison could be sidelined for a significant period of the campaign - and Spurs may require a replacement. And it could be a Liverpool player who they look to target, with Harvey Elliott reportedly on their wish list.

Elliott’s future at the Reds is uncertain, having been confined to a bit-part role in the Premier League title-winning season. He did not make a single start before the silverware was captured, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones preferred in the No.10 position while Mo Salah was undisputed first choice on the right wing.

And the arrival of Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee of £100 million has seemingly pushed Elliott further down the pecking order. Wirtz’s favourite role is in the hole behind the striker.

The 22-year-old was named Player of the Tournament as he helped England under-21s achieved European Championship glory earlier this summer. He scored five goals for the Young Lions and admitted while on duty that he did not want to ‘waste’ the best years of his career.

What Slot has said on Elliott’s future

Speaking on Elliott last season, head coach Arne Slot said: “I think first of all it’s very important that players who are here with us would like to stay, that’s a bit compliment to everyone working here.

“Harvey is one of the players who hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves, but like some others he’s in competition with so many good players that mainly I’ve chosen.

“Also partly because he was injured for a long time and I’ve been honest with him, the first part after he came back from his injury he wasn’t the same as he was before his injury. But the last few months he’s back to his old level again.

“There was no need for me to start with different players, but I think if you look at the amount of minutes that he had in the last one or two months and the time before, you can see it goes up already. So that tells you that we like, I like, him more now than I did the first months when he came back from his injury.”