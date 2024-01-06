Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 'desperate' for Premier League return
The England international moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq in the summer.
Jordan Henderson is reportedly keen on returning to the Premier League in a sensational U-turn less than six months after leaving Liverpool.
Henderson joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq for £12million in July. The former Liverpool captain joined up with an old teammate and icon of Anfield, Steven Gerrard, who took over at the club earlier that month.
But things have not gone to plan for player or manager, with Al Ettifaq on a winless run that stretches back to November. Pressure is increasing on Gerrard and The Daily Mail reports that he could lose a key confidant.
The report states that Henderson will 'seriously consider' any offer that would allow him to return to the Premier League. He is said to have already informed his teammates of his mindset before taking a brief holiday during the Saudi Pro League's winter break.
Alongside the general poor form and discontent at club level, Henderson is said to have been struggling with the heat and humidity of the Middle East. There is also disappointment at the attendance levels - averaging 7,800 in a 35,000-capacity stadium.
The report goes on to explain how Henderson will be forced to take a major pay cut and could be forced to write off millions in tax due to the terms of his contract. The tax-free element of his £700,000-per-week deal only applies if he plays for two full years. No potential suitors are named in the report.
Henderson's exit from Liverpool in the summer, plus the £40m departure of Fabinho to Al-Ittihad, paved the way for Jurgen Klopp's side to reinvest in their midfield. Almost £150m was spent bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.
Those arrivals have been key to improving Liverpool's fortunes this season, with the energy and quality from midfield more characteristic of a Klopp team. A 13-game unbeaten run has seen them cement their place at the top of the Premier League table.