Liverpool are keen to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth and the Cherries have agreed to sign his replacement.

Milos Kerkez appears to have taken another step closer to becoming a Liverpool player.

The left-back is on the Reds’ shopping list in what is playing out to be a busy summer transfer window for the Premier League champions. Arne Slot is assembling a squad that is capable of defending the top-flight title as well as pushing for Champions League glory in the 2025-26 season.

The left-hand side of defence has long been expected to be strengthened. Andy Robertson has been an excellent servant, winning eight major trophies in as many years at Anfield, but is now aged 31. Robertson has recently become a target for Atletico Madrid.

But even before the Spanish side set their sights on Robertson, Liverpool had been keen on Kerkez. He started every Premier League game for AFC Bournemouth last season, scoring two goals and registering six assists to help the Cherries finish ninth with a club-record points total of 56.

And Bournemouth have made their move to replace Kerkez on the south coast. Reports suggest that a deal is now done to sign Adrien Truffert from French side Rennes for around £14.5 million. Truffert is said to have had his medical and penned a five-year contract.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Adrien Truffert has signed five year deal at Bournemouth. Details: €13.5m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons, 10% sell-on clause to Rennes. Medical completed, presentation next week and here we go, confirmed. Kerkez will become Liverpool player soon, as reported.”

Kerkez was recently asked about the links to Liverpool and did not deny that he would be open to a move. Speaking during a documentary for MLSZ TV, he said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

In addition, Kerkez’s Bournemouth team-mate Justin Kluivert has suggested that he expects the former AZ Alkmaar man to leave the south coast for Anfield in the near future. The Cherries forward said after the Netherlands’ 8-0 win over Malta earlier this week: “He’ll probably go there. I hope so for him. He hasn’t really said goodbye yet, but I hope he’ll make it happen there.”

Liverpool are making early moves in the transfer window. With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid after rejecting a new contract at his boyhood club, the Reds swiftly identified Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement. Liverpool met the Netherlands international’s £29.5 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract - and Frimpong looks set to reunite with Florian Wirtz on Merseyside.

The Reds have agreed a club-record fee of £100 million with Bayer Leverkusen - which could rise to £116 million with add-ons - for Germany international Wirtz.