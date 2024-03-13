Glen Johnson believes that Liverpool only need to look into the Premier League vast reserves of talent for their replacement of Mohamed Salah.

Salah's deal expires in 2025 and the club may have to face interest this summer when clubs will hope to strike, but his desire to keep breaking records at the top level should persevere. Saudi Arabia offered £150m last summer but it's unclear if they will return.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's unlikely that any new manager arriving will want to lose Salah straight away. After all, they would be losing 37% of their league goal contributions (as it stands) but following seven years at the club, they will have to prepare for his eventual departure. Speaking to DAZN, Johnson believes that his successor will surely come from the Premier League as having someone proven at this level will reduce the risk of him being unsuccessful, whoever it may be. "I think it's always a safer bet getting someone that has done it in the Premier League already. We know that the Premier League is the best league in the world by miles.

"To have a player that's capable of making and scoring goals who’s proven is a lot safer. Grabbing someone from Italy, for example, they're good players and they can score good goals – but the Premier League's just so different. It's a bit risky."

In terms of their options in the league - and reported targets - there aren't many options in the league. One name floated in recent months is Wolves' Pedro Neto, a talented winger who has been linked with the club.

With nine assists (11 in all comps) in the league, he has proven he has taken the next step and perhaps those figures would skyrocket at a club with more talent around him. A fee of £60m (and above) has been touted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad