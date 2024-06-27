Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager: It is interesting to see how the talk before Jurgen Klopp’s arrival compares to what has been said about Arne Slot.

Arne Slot has been heralded as the ‘most entertaining manager’ in the Eredivisie across the last 35 years as Liverpool await a new era at the club.

A new chapter is underway and the most recent comments from Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has only made us ponder how Slot was spoken about in the build-up to his arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van der Kraan spoke incredibly highly of Slot, saying: "I’m not saying that he will be in England but in Holland, he’s the most entertaining coach I’ve seen over the last 35 years.” He will arrive off the back of a successful spell at Feyenoord, where they won the league, cup and reached the Europa Conference final. Hailed for his style of football, which boasts some similarities with Klopp’s, Slot is well-placed with a terrific squad to bring a new energy to the club.

Yet, looking back in time, Klopp enjoyed a mixture of reviews and claims before he officially signed as manager. One interesting quote came from Sir Alex Ferguson, a figure that Klopp would eventually match and beat in certain managerial records. The ex-Man United boss called him a ‘class act’ and that he had a large personality that made him worried in July, 2015 that he would help to overtake United. “He is going to make a difference at that club with his personality, drive and knowledge. Things are looking up there.” He told beIN Sports.

Famed European-football journalist Raf Honigstein also spoke on the emotional connection between Klopp and Liverpool that would ensure it would be a job he wouldn’t turn down. He told talkSPORT back in 2015, “As a emotional connection, and an ideal fit, Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool is the closest resemblance you can find.” This was a precursor for what formed the bedrock of Klopp’s success at the club.

We then unearthed an interesting article from FourFourTwo which included the fans voice (Anfield Wrap) when it came to predicting Klopp’s success. It also had Arsenal and City fans clamouring for him to take over from Manuel Pellegrini and Arsene Wenger. The piece featured his personality heavily and that the board at Liverpool may have seen that as a potential risk for replacing Brendan Rogers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Klopp would be a good fit for the Premier League. He's not just a good manager, he's a big personality and that goes a long way in England. Fans want good football but they also want good theatre off the pitch and Klopp would undoubtedly supply that.”