How Liverpool’s £252m net spend over the last five years compares to Premier League rivals

Liverpool’s spending in the January transfer window has come under criticism after Jurgen Klopp confirmed they wouldn’t be bolstering their squad any further following Cody Gakpo’s arrival. The Reds have been encouraged to add to their struggling midfield this month.

Despite their failure to meet fans’ demands, this season has seen Liverpool spend a significant amount more than previous campaigns. The cash splashed on Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo is the most they have coughed up since the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United’s net spend has soared as they look to return to their position as Premier League title challengers. The Blues’ £88.5 million purchase of Mykhailo Mudryk this month became the most expensive January transfer signing ever.

Here is how Liverpool’s net spend over the last five years compares to their rivals...

1 . Manchester United -£533.74 million

2 . Chelsea -£553.26 million

3 . Arsenal -£475.1 million

4 . West Ham -£356.1 million