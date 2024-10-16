How Liverpool's £42m transfer 'target' compares to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The Benfica defender was reportedly scouted earlier this season in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool’s future of the left-back position could lie with a former Manchester United defender, according to reports.

The Reds are being linked with a move for Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras who played for United up until May 2024 before the Portuguese club exercised a purchase option in his loan deal.

Having impressed for the famed club, he has turned the heads of several elite clubs in Europe. The 21-year-old was reportedly scouted during his side’s 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid earlier this season. Fabrizio Romano, in his Daily Briefing, sparked the discussion anew with his mention of Liverpool’s scouting activities. “Alvaro Carreras to Liverpool? The former Manchester United left-back is being looked at by the Reds, as well as other top clubs…” A major stumbling block would be the fact that United have added in a buy-back clause of just £16m. His release clause is set far higher at £42m and Liverpool’s rivals having such a hold over a potential deal is certainly something to be concerned about. Especially given their left-back issues with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s ongoing injury issues.

Still, we’ve decided to look at how the youngster compares to Liverpool’s current crop of left-backs, to see how he compares statistically.

Andy Robertson

The fan favourite is now in his 30s and his best days are certainly behind him. Yet, he remains a key figure and is proving to be a consistent figure during the season so far and his figures show that he is still at a very high level. In terms of this season, the Benfica star is hugely outperforming the Scotsman for aerial duels won, defensive actions and duel %. He also edges him on progressive passes and carrying the ball while Roberston has slightly better cross accuracy and expected assist total.

Looking at Fbref’s metrics, Robertson ranks in the 90th percentile or above in 42 different attributes with key passes and crosses two of his best figures. While Carreras has 32 in the elite bracket with goal-creating-actions and tackles in the mid 3rd standout figures.

Overall, if he is already showing this much promise he could certainly make the step up in the coming windows. Adjusting to the Premier League would take some time but he has all the makings of another high-energy, high-quality left-back.

Kostas Tsimikas

A brilliant back-up, Tsimikas boasts plenty of experience and has a wicked delivery from out wide. Seemingly always linked with a move away, he seems content in his role as a backup to Robertson but surely he would want to be a starting defender elsewhere should an appropriate offer comes in.

Tsimikas often features more sparingly but affects games when he does play. This is reflected in his high assists per 90, shot-creating-actions and progressive passes. The latter two Carreras is practically at the same level according to the figures. The Greek international also has 32 attributes ranked in the 90th percentile or above, reiterating that he too is of a high level. With Carreras, the idea is that his ceiling of potential is higher given the level he is already at 21 compared to the other two. That gives him value and why he is being eyed as the future of that position.

Neither of Robertson or Tsimikas’ contracts are up anytime soon but if Liverpool are keen to bring in a left-back to re-energise the role, they would have to weigh up losing one of their current options to make space.