How Liverpool's £50m target compares to Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer news: Reports from Germany have linked Liverpool with signing the Frankfurt striker.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s supposed interest in Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush makes us curious to see how he compares to their current attackers.

According to Sky Germany, The Reds have held initial talks with Marmoush, and should they consider signing him in January they will have to pay £41m-£50m, although a January departure is unlikely. Frankfurt want to extend his contract but he’s currently stalling on one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old has begun the season in sensational form, shocking everyone in Germany with 10 goals and seven assists in just 12 games in all competitions. Scoring and assisting in three games in the league, with one of those being against Bayern Munich. His form has built on last season’s 17 goals and six assists in 41 games and he has plenty of traits that would mean he could work in this Liverpool side.

Yet, he plays in a hybrid attacking role in a front two. He could likely start off either wing or as an central attacker at Liverpool, if he ever joined, so, how does he compare current strike force?

Diogo Jota

Liverpool’s number one striker this season, the Portuguese international has been very reliable. When comparing him to Marmoush, they both have very similar attacking figures. Across a number of key statistics, he leads the way for expected assist, passes into the box, non-penalty goals, expected goals and attacking actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One area where Jota is superior is tackles and interceptions for a forward - he works brilliantly from the front and ranks in the 94th and 96th percentiles while Marmoush ranks far lower in 63rd for tackles.

Loading....

Darwin Nunez

Nunez can only be compared on DataMB for his season last year as he simply hasn’t featured enough - which is a clear indication of his current squad state. The Uruguayan falls short to Jota and Marmoush and especially when it comes to creating. More of a natural finisher, he did provide 14 assists last season which was a clear sign of his improvement but Marmoush is more in the Jota mould.

Mohamed Salah

Going head-to-head with the Egyptian is a very tall order as his numbers are just as good as anyone’s, if not better. Salah still falls into the winger category which is harder to judge given the other three are all forwards.

One area where he really does thrive ahead of Marmoush is touches in the opposition area and progressive passes received - both of which are likely to improve in a top side. But his overall figures don’t look to dissimilar overall, he is more of a finisher while Marmoush is more of a dribbler.