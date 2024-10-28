Micah Richards explains one Arne Slot decision that 'didn't work' for Liverpool against Arsenal

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: The podcast trio discussed one area that wasn’t working for Liverpool in the draw.

Micah Richards claims that the move to bring in Curtis Jones by Liverpool manager Arne Slot didn’t work against Arsenal.

Seen as the favourites heading into the game at the Emirates Stadium, Liverpool battled to a 2-2 draw, equalising late on through Mohamed Salah. Arsenal had taken the lead twice through Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino while Virgil van Dijk had brought them level.

It means their strong form continues, losing just once this season, drawing one and winning the other 10 in all competitions. As a result, they’ve fallen to second place and sit one point behind Manchester City. Yet, it could have been even better given that Arsenal were missing a few key players, but the midfield three of Ryan Gravenberch, Jones and Alexis Mac Allister failed to click. He was the star in the win against Chelsea last weekend but the absence of Dominik Szoboszlai ruined the balance.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the trio of Lineker, Shearer and Micah Richards discussed the draw as the trio hailed Liverpool for their performance and agreed on their title chances but the trio discussed the midfield selection which ‘didn’t work’.

Lineker said, “Liverpool showed once again that they are once again going to be a force this season aren’t they? I know Arsenal edged it in the first half, he changed it up in the second half. He pushed Trent into midfield when they were chasing the game - it was a fantastic pass from Trent in the end that led to the goal.”

It was Richards who then continued on the point of the midfield three. “Playing Jones a bit further forward didn’t work in the way he wanted to, as Alan said, they can change it and it is credit to him and the players for doing what he wanted to do.”

Shearer agreed and teased their title chances, “Everyone has said the last three games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Arsenal that this is going to be the test - I think they’ve come through with flying colours. The only two positions where they don’t have options is in centre-back as I don’t think they can replace them. They’ve started the season really, really well. I think we’ve seen enough from Liverpool that they are going to be in the shout.”

