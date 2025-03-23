Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool return to Premier League action at the start of next month

After a round of 16 exit in the Champions League and a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley last weekend, all eyes at Liverpool are on the Premier League title.

The Reds are 12 points clear of Arsenal and need to pick up just 16 points from their final nine games to secure their 20th league title and second league triumph in five years. Arne Slot’s side return with matches against Everton and Fulham and will look to move a step closer to the title.

Liverpool have drawn 2-2 with both clubs in previous meetings this season, as a10-man Reds side came from behind twice to earn a point against Fulham at Anfield while against the Toffees they conceded deep into stoppage time in a dramatic final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

How many points do Liverpool need to win the Premier League title?

According to statistic experts at Opta, Liverpool have a 99.13 per cent chance of clinching the Premier League title. They are predicted to earn around 89 points. However, Opta predict that the Gunners will only get around 77 points - meaning that all the Reds need is eight points to secure first spot - if the forecast proves correct.

Opta predicts Arsenal will finish second, above Nottingham Forest who are tipped for third spot and a place in the Champions League. Manchester City are forecast to sneak into the top four, with Newcastle United in fifth spot. Chelsea are predicted to miss out on a spot in the Champions League - with the Premier League set to be handed five qualification spots ahead of next season due to English club’s performances in Europe this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Fulham are predicted to make up the rest of the top half. Everton are forecast to finish well above the relegation places.

What has Arne Slot said of Liverpool’s recent form?

With Liverpool losing two games on the spin, there has been suggestions that the Reds are showing signs of tiredness. However, Slot refuted that suggestion after the Wembley defeat to Newcastle.

The Reds boss said: We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool. But it’s not for the first time in their history, or in the last two seasons, that they’ve lost two games in a row. This is part of playing football, especially if one of them is when you face the best team in Europe at the moment, and the other one is facing Newcastle, which is a very strong team in England.

“I would’ve loved to play next week. But now the situation is they go to their national teams, where they have two more games again. Then it’s probably one-and-a-half weeks before we face Everton, which is again a team we already faced. We know how difficult that one was. Let’s see.”

