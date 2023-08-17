How Wataru Endo compared to Fabinho last season amid £16m deal

The Stuttgart player is close to agreeing a move, but how does he compare to the former Liverpool midfielder.

Liverpool are close to sourcing a replacement for Fabinho in the form of Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo, but how do the two compare?

With the Japanese captain close to completing a move to Anfield, many are wondering whether the little-known midfielder can be a success under Jurgen Klopp. Although, it must be said that the club are eyeing a move for Cheick Doucoure, who looks to be a primary target and Endo would most likely enter the club as a squad player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For starters, he’s been a well-respected captain of both his country and Stuttgart over the last few years and arrives with over 400 appearances across his career in Japan, Germany and Belgium.

Endo has played near enough the same amount of total club minutes across his career as Fabinho. However, his injury record is exemplary - missing just two games since 2019. But can he anchor Klopp’s midfield and be a suitable replacement for Fabinho? Let’s compare how the two did last season in the league, across attacking, defensive and passing statistics (according to Squawka).

Defensively

In what is the most important attribute, it has to be said that Fabinho was some distance from his best form last season, but for comparions sake: Endo contested more duels p90 (13.6) than Fabinho did (8.6) which is more likely due to the fact Liverpool dominated the ball more than Stuttgart did.

Other stats include tackles made, in which both registered 2.2 p90. However, Endo made less fouls (1.3 - 1.9) had a better ground duel success (50% - 47%) and managed more clearances (1.9 - 1.3). The pair both had essentially the same aerial duel success as well (around 58% each).

Passing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fabinho enjoyed more possession as part of Liverpool’s set-up which slight alters the final outcome as he inveitably averaged more passes attempted (61.1 - 45) p90.

But the Brazilian did possess a far greater accuracy in his work; his 88.65% trumped Endo’s 79.67% and it’s clear that Fabinho has always been a calm passer of the ball who typically kept it simple at the base of Liverpool’s midfield.

Attacking

Despite being a deep midfielder, Endo contributed at the top end of the pitch as well. He had the edge in goals p90 (0.2 - 0) assists (0.2 - 0.1) chances created (1.5 - 0.6) and shot accuracy (43.24% - 30.77%).

Both are different builds and frame’s and Endo’s game is based more on energy and pitch coverage, despite his position. Whilst Fabinho is a calm presence, who screens a defence and holds his position to prevent counter-attacks.

Overview of Endo and Fabinho

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s clear to see from the stats that the players are similar but clearly different.

Fabinho is the more accomplished player and on the ball, but there was a huge question mark next to his agility and mobility last season.