Why Liverpool should consider focusing on Alexander Isak over Hugo Ekitike this summer.

Liverpool mean business this summer and despite signing Florian Wirtz for a new club record sum, they’re now gunning for a prolific number nine to lead the Premier League title-defending attack.

It’s been a long time since Liverpool relied on a typical centre-forward to score goals for fun. Their main goalscoring outlet for the best part of the last decade has been Mohamed Salah. Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian has never not finished a season as Liverpool’s highest goalscorer.

The bulk of goals scored by the Reds continues to come from their inevitable winger, and fans can only hope he will be producing the same kind of performances next season. However, as he will be 35 by the time his new contract runs out, Liverpool must start considering how their attack will look without Salah at some point.

Liverpool on the market for impressive strikers

The Reds are dominating the headlines once again this week following bombshell reports on their links with both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for the latter star, with Fabrizio Romano claiming a bid has been ‘turned down’ by Eintracht Frankfurt but the player is keen on a move to Anfield.

As for Isak, David Ornstein near broke the internet when he reported that the Reds were sounding out a potential £120 million deal for the Swedish star. No official move has been made as of yet but even the mention of Liverpool considering spending such money is huge.

Ekitike may be the easier target to sign and it seems as though he is sold on being a Liverpool player. However, there is one statistic from last season in the Bundesliga that could sway Liverpool more in the direction of Isak, despite Newcastle United standing firm on not letting him leave.

Hugo Ekitike stat could be worrying for Liverpool

Liverpool are on the market for a proven goalscorer who can pose a further threat in attack alongside Salah and Wirtz. When it comes to targets from overseas, there is always the concern of whether they will be able to replicate their usual standard in the Premier League.

England’s top flight has seen many a high quality player struggle to adapt over the years. Darwin Nunez, for example, has proven he can be a key player for Liverpool but he has struggled to hit consistent form since his arrival. During the 2023/24 season, Nunez missed a total of 27 big chances to score in the Premier League and had a shot conversion rate of just 10.2 percent, according to FotMob.

Last season, despite putting away 15 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt, Ekitike fell considerably short of his 23.09 xG. In fact, he was the biggest underperformer in front of goal throughout the entire Bundesliga, according to UnderStat.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean Ekitike would struggle to adapt to the Premier League, Liverpool are in a position where they need only the best players to improve their squad. As champions, there’s no taking chances, they need reliable performers.

This circles them all the way back to Isak, who has become one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League. UnderStat reports that the Swede outscored his 22.35 xG last season with 23 goals on the board for Newcastle. Only Salah found the back of the net more times than Isak.

The aforementioned £120 million would be a monumental amount of money to drop on one player, especially as Liverpool aren’t typically known for such signings. However, as a guaranteed Premier League goalscorer, they’d be getting exactly what they’re paying for.

