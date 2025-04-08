I attended Liverpool's loss to Fulham and saw why Jamie Carragher is right

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those sitting in the away section of Putney End must have been astonished at what they witnessed. Arne Slot would have been aghast.

The Liverpool boss surely could not have predicted what was to come after Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal. Neither could anyone else inside Craven Cottage. Yet the unexpected became a reality.

Fulham fans located around the press area were just as flabbergasted - only in a good sense. In 14 minutes, they watched the Cottagers turn a one-goal deficit into a 3-1 lead. They were in ecstasy. Liverpool, on the other hand, were on their way to a maiden away loss of the Premier League season and it was their own making. The Reds were architects of their downfall. The defensive errors were a stark contrast to a team that is 11 points clear at the summit of the table.

Errors made

Curtis Jones was caught in two minds when defending a cross, which led to Ryan Sessengon’s equaliser. In fairness, Jones is not a right-back and is not used to being in that scenario. He will learn from it.

But the gaffes from the rest of the defence were glaring. Ibrahima Konate was so fortunate that Fulham did not take the lead when he lost the ball in his box while the encounter was goalless. Andreas Pereira pilfered the ball and slipped in Rodrigo Muniz, but Virgil van Dijk blocked the shot. Not long after, a sliced clearance from Konate conceded a corner.

Andy Robertson broke the rule you’re taught as a child when playing a ball across his own box. It led to Alex Iwobi putting Fulham ahead. Then Van Dijk tried to be too clever for his liking and got outfoxed by Muniz, who flicked a ball out of the sky around the visiting captain and finished.

No team will go a season without making blunders at the back. Yet they have to be seldom to challenge for silverware. The solidity in the rearguard for the most part has been the bedrock to Liverpool streaking clear at the summit of the table. However, standards have fallen of late. Van Dijk and Konate were given the runaround by Everton striker in the first half of the Merseyside derby. Had Beto’s finishing been improved, the Reds could well have lost the game.

In truth, it appears that a long and arduous season is starting to catch up with the pair. They have been among the best centre-back duo in Europe. Yet a lack of rotation may be beginning to take its toll. It was only the second time this term Liverpool shipped three goals despite playing Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City twice along with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Van Dijk has started every Premier League and Champions League match. That is standard for the Liverpool captain but he is now aged 33. Konate, meanwhile, has featured from the outset in 33 of his 36 appearances. Since recovering from a knee injury in January, the France international has appeared in the starting XI in every league fixture.

Summer plans

Ahead of the Fulham game, Kop legend Jamie Carragher claimed in his Daily Telegraph column that Liverpool may need as many as six signings in the summer, including a centre-back. Judging by the Fulham display, he is correct.

Jarell Quansah has been on the periphery despite a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign. Joe Gomez has struggled for fitness yet again as he recovers from a serious hamstring injury. Both players have somewhat uncertain futures, with Quansah reportedly wanted by Newcastle United and Gomez likely to be yearning for regular football now aged 27.

Liverpool require someone who Slot has the utmost trust in to rotate is Van Dijk, if he is to sign a new contract, and Konate. The Reds need someone who can slot in seamlessly and potentially become Van Dijk’s long-term successor. Whoever it is might not come cheap. Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is reportedly on the radar but he could cost around £40 million. Crystal Palace turned down £65 million for Marc Guehi from Newcastle United last summer but the England international has only a year left on his contract and has long been linked with an Anfield move. Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen will be at least £50 million due to a release clause and Real Madrid are also said to be keen.

However, money needs to be spent this summer. Liverpool have splashed out just £10 million in the past three windows. It is ironic that Slot barely enhanced his squad after succeeding Jurgen Klopp but it set to lead the Reds to become champions. When they are the conquerors of England, a multitude of positions need to be augmented. Perhaps central defence may have been the least of the priorities. Signing a fresh left-back and striker are imperative. But the Fulham loss perhaps highlighted a new, top-quality option is also paramount.