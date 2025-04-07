Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace have still to tie down Marc Guehi down to a new contract with the centre-back links with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has admitted that he may have to ‘accept’ Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract with the club.

The centre-back has been linked with a swathe of clubs in recent years, with one being Liverpool. Guehi has been one of Palace’s standout performers since he signed from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has become an England regular, having won 23 caps and was part of the squad that reached the Euro 2024 final - starting the 2-1 loss against Spain. This campaign, Guehi has recorded three goals and two assists in 37 appearances. He was sent off in Palace’s 2-1 victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, which moved the Eagles up to 11th in the Premier League table while they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final later this month.

Guehi’s current Selhust Park contract expires in June 2026. Last summer, Palace were adamant that he would not be sold unless their price tag was met, with Newcastle United having multiple bids turned down for up to a reported £65 million.

Glasner revealed that the Eagles have been in talks with the 24-year-old for ‘more than two years’. But Guehi is still very much pondering his future. The Selhurst Park boss said via the South London Press: “We haven’t just started talking with him about his contract, these talks have been going on even before I arrived. Everybody knows Marc as a player and human being. He is a great football player and a great character.

“These talks have been going on for more than two years now. On the other side, Marc is also thinking about what is best for his personal career. This is what we have to accept. Let’s see what happens. No manager wants to lose his captain, but in the end, it will be Marc’s decision. I know he’s so focused on improving his and our game. This has no influence on his performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool plans

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window. Despite being set to win the Premier League title, they have heavily relied on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Both players have had little rest and their form has dropped in the past few games, while van Dijk is out of contract in two months and still to agree fresh terms. Jarell Quansah has largely been a back-up while Joe Gomez finds himself on the treatment table with a serious hamstring injury.

The Athletic reported that Guehi’s price tag is set to be lower this summer given his contractual situation. It was claimed by Football Insider earlier in the season that Guehi wants to join a club the ilk of Liverpool and is not keen on a switch to Newcastle.

Will Palace be open to selling Marc Guehi?

Speaking last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish claimed it would take ‘superstar money’ for any club to sign Guehi. He told BBC Sport: "We would like to keep hold of him. There is a price and a situation where we might consider it. Somebody [in another interview] said he is a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent - so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn't.

"He will still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it's not impossible [that he goes]. He is certainly not making anybody's life difficult, his agents are decent people. It is a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference as to how he performs."