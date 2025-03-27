A lot of transfer speculation is surrounding Liverpool right now as they approach the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have some big decisions to make once the summer transfer window opens, as new reports continue to link their first team players with other clubs. Jarell Quansah is the latest on the list to be gathering attention as the end of the season looms.

The centre-back’s time on the pitch has been limited under Arne Slot, with just ten Premier League appearances and two starts so far. However, he may be heavily relied on after the summer, as there’s a large chance Liverpool could be overseeing a huge change to their backline.

Virgil van Dijk remains stuck in one of the Reds’ biggest ever contract dilemmas. The captain is rapidly approaching the end of his terms and as things stand, no new deal has been agreed to keep him at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate has also become the subject of departure speculation. Recent reports have claimed that Liverpool have tabled a new contract offer for the France international, but he is yet to reach an agreement with the club. It has since been claimed that the Reds would rather cash in on Konate this summer than risk losing him for free when his deal expires in 2026.

Jarell Quansah on Newcastle United’s radar

While other defenders have question marks above their heads, Quansah is now also back in the spotlight with Newcastle United interested in signing him.

According to The Times, the Magpies are looking to build on their recent Carabao Cup success and have identified Quansah as a potential target for the summer to bolster their ranks. Eddie Howe spearheaded his side to their first major trophy in 70 years, thanks to their solid performance against a lacklustre Liverpool in the final at Wembley.

Quansah is under contract until 2029, so there is currently no pressure for Liverpool to consider selling him this window. However, Newcastle believe they can strike a deal with Liverpool for an initial £30 million bid plus add-ons. This isn’t the first time Quansah has come up in conversation between the two Premier League sides, either.

Liverpool previously denied Newcastle

During the transfer saga involving Anthony Gordon, Liverpool were looking to bring the local winger back to his boyhood club, but talks failed to come to fruition. There was a lot of speculation over the links at the time, from the amount the Reds would need to pay, to other ways Newcastle were negotiating.

An interesting report over the summer revealed Liverpool had shut down Newcastle’s idea of involving Quansah in a potential deal for Gordon. The Magpies had reportedly proposed the centre-back move in the opposite direction to St James’ Park, if the Reds were to see Gordon move back to Merseyside.

This idea was swiftly rejected by Liverpool, as they ‘did not view the deal as right for them’, despite their interest in Gordon. The bottom line was that they ‘would not consider’ parting ways with Quansah at that time. It remains to be seen if Newcastle will push on with their reported interest in Quansah but as a long-standing target and an apparent transfer fee in mind, they could well make their move once the window opens.

