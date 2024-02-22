Jurgen Klopp was absolutely delighted with his team's latest win in their Premier League title challenge. Despite having a whole starting XI worth of injured players, the Reds banked a big three points at Anfield to keep the gap between them and Manchester City.

Premier League new boys Luton Town were tipped for relegation even before they had kicked a ball in the top flight. However, Rob Edwards' side have produced some impressive results this season and have gone toe-to-toe with the most successful sides in the division.

Earlier this month, the Hatters held Newcastle United to a thrilling 4-4 draw, and beat Eddie Howe's side 1-0 in their previous meeting. They also made the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea work hard for their recent wins, with just one goal separating them on all occasions.

That's why Klopp had so much to say after Liverpool's 4-1 win on Wednesday night. Even without key players including Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, the Reds dug deep to counter Luton's 12th minute lead and turn it into a stunning second half comeback.

Speaking live on Sky Sports after the game, the manager made a huge comparison to Liverpool's historic comeback against Barcelona in 2019. After being thumped 3-0 in front of 98,000 fans at Camp Nou, the Reds produced an Istanbul-inspired comeback to win 4-3 on aggregate and reach the Champions League final.

"I will mention this game from now quite a few times. I promised my team a few months ago that I would never mention or use the Barcelona game as an example and I used it again today so I broke my promise," Klopp said.

"Just because before the game, it was kind of similar. Many players missing, stuff like this. The team that time ignored the fact who is missing and I want us to ignore the fact who is missing. That is difficult because the public got the whole knowledge of who is missing only tonight. It's like… I needed a few minutes to process it when I got all the news.

"But from that moment on, when you know how you can deal with it and sort it for this game, it feels really good. That is what I wanted the boys to show.