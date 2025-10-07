Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool vice-captain Andy Robertson was spotted limping after the 2-1 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson has revealed he’s relishing Scotland’s return to Hampden Park this week - and suggested he’ll be representing his country.

The Liverpool left-back was spotted limping off the pitch following last weekend’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League. Ibrahima Konate came off in the game because of a quad issue, while Wataru Endo has pulled out of Japan’s squad because of an injury.

There were obvious concerns about Robertson potentially joining No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) on the treatment table. But Robertson has travelled to meet up with Scotland’s squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They host Greece on Thursday before facing Belarus on Sunday. Steve Clarke’s side are joint-top of Group C along with Denmark on four points, with Greece just one point adrift.

Speaking to the Tartan Army’s media team, Robertson is relishing stepping out at Hampden, which is a hint he has avoided injury. The Scotland captain said: “I can’t wait. it It feels ages since we have been back here, especially for a meaningful game, a competitive game here. Me and the boys can’t wait to be back in front of the fans and give them something to shout about.

“It’s a good start; there is no hiding away from that. I said in the last camp, it’;s a bit of a sprint, it’s not a long campaign and it will be over next month . There are six games and you need to get yourself into position. We have done that well in September and now have two home games and need to make home advantage count.

We have to be at our best, at times we have not done that, but in September I thought we were back to our best and the lads were good and we got the results to match that. If we do the same in this camp, I believe we’ll get the results we deserve again.”

Robertson has had to be patient for chances this season, having been first-choice left-back for the majority of his Liverpool career. The arrival of Milos Kerkez for £40 million has pushed the 31-year-old down the pecking order despite taking over the vice-captaincy after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid.

Roberterson has not started a Premier League game so far in 2025-26 and came off the bench three times. However, the early struggles of Kerkez have led to calls from sections of supporters for the experienced full-back to return to the starting line-up. Liverpool return to action when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday 19 October.

Kerkez was one of the best left-backs in the top flight last season, with his performances for Bournemouth earning him a place in the PFA Team of the Year. But despite making 11 outings for Liverpool so far, he’s not hit his previous heights. After the loss against Chelsea, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "The boy Kerkez, to be honest with you, at this point in time, he looks like a youth-team player.

"I know he's a good player, but he looks like he's playing for the youth team or the under-21s. He looks so naïve; he looks like a baby out there. He's losing 50-50s with [Pedro] Neto!"