'I feel like...' - Liverpool star makes Arne Slot admission and makes season claim

Harvey Elliott has opened up on his desire to impress Arne Slot during Liverpool’s pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

The 21-year-old is ready to seize the opportunity this season following Jurgen Klopp’s exit. Already a key player, he featured in every matchday squad last season and only Darwin Nunez managed more appearances. Yet, he wasn’t a first-choice starter as Dominik Szoboszlai was selected over him in the big games and for the majority of the campaign - but that could all change this season.

In what was his best season as a professional so far, Slot could favour the youngster as he has championed academy graduates across his managerial career to date. Plus, he will admire the commitment from Elliott who revealed in his latest interview how he came back a week early from a holiday in Ibiza to meet the new boss, get settled in and get to work to prove he can be a key figure for Liverpool going forward.

Himself and midfielder Tyler Morton supposedly used their spare time to relax in the sun, while also pushing themselves through a rigorous fitness programme to get up to speed ahead of their return to training - as well as taking in a Calvin Harris gig who is a friend. While Elliott may look like a stereotypical young football star, his work-rate is commendable and that could see him make the most of his clear natural talent.

Speaking exclusively to the Athletic, Elliott detailed how he wants to kick on under the new boss after enjoying a strong season under Klopp. “Ibiza was enjoyable, but I went back to Kirkby a week earlier than I had to because I was getting bored. I wanted to meet the gaffer (new manager Arne Slot), meet the new staff and get myself back into the swing of things because I knew this pre-season was going to be intense. You can have many summer breaks but I felt like it was the right time to return.

