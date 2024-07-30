Liverpool academy graduate who was part of £58.5m double deal 'closing in' on move to Championship side
Liverpool have been patient with their recruitment this summer and aren’t rushing into any deals. They are waiting for the right players to become available.
It is a new era at Anfield under Arne Slot following Jurgen Klopp’s exit. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Academy graduate set for move
Liverpool academy graduate Ki-Jana Hoever is closing in on a move to Sheffield United, as per The Star. He is currently at Wolves but has been loaned out to PSV and Stoke City over recent times to get some experience.
The 22-year-old moved to Molineux has part of Jota’s switch to Anfield, as per a report by BBC Sport. The Reds forked out an initial £41million, rising later to £45million with add-ons, plus the Dutchman, in a transfer that has turned out to be a good one for them.
Left-back latest
Wolves ace Rayan Ait-Nouri remains an ‘option’ for Liverpool in this window, as reported by CaughtOffside recently. He could be seen as competition for Andy Robertson at left-back.
In this latest update regarding his situation by GiveMeSport, his current side are yet to make a decision on his future. The report adds that the Reds have shown ‘interest’ in him along with rivals Manchester United but the pair may have to wait to see what Gary O’Neil decides to do.
Ait-Nouri, who is 23-years-old, was impressive for Wolves in this past season. Speaking to the Shropshire Star in June, he said: “I’m very happy with a very good season. We won a lot of important games with the new manager, and me and my teammates are very happy, and hopefully they will be the same next season.
“The previous season [2022/23] was a little bit hard for me, but I have a lot of confidence and I knew what I could do on the pitch, and this season I was able to show that. It was a very good season for me, and for everyone. For sure, I’m very happy here.”
He added: “I’m very happy. This season has been very good mentally, very good for my head, and the coach, he gave me a lot of confidence, the fans also, and I think I did well this season. For sure, I’ve grown up this season. When I first came here, I was very young, and I didn’t have a lot of experience, but I have that now.
Wolves signed Ait-Nouri in 2020 on an initial loan deal from Angers before his transfer was made permanent. He has since made 116 appearances in all competitions for them to date and has scored seven goals.
Defender wanted
As per The Athletic, Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is wanted by some League One clubs. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Merseyside outfit.
The 23-year-old has played 19 times for the first-team. He has also been loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale in the past.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.