Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images). | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The summer window has yet to begin for Arne Slot.

The summer transfer window has been open for a month and a half so far but Liverpool are yet to conclude any business - and fans are beginning to feel the frustration.

In fact, to put it into context, Liverpool are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues to not sign a player. Typically, a new manager is often backed with funds at a top club as they look to bolster their starting XI - usually down to them wanting a specific type of player that doesn’t exist in the squad or someone to help better implement their philosophy.

There have been some exits such as Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip on free transfers as well as numerous transfer links with both incomings and potential sales. While many fans will revisit the old gripe that owners Fenway Sports Group are restricting funds to save costs, there are a number of reasons that have contributed to such an incredible statistic.

Last year’s expenditure

Jurgen Klopp’s final year saw him supercharge their midfield after five exits in their engine room. Out went senior figures such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho and in came four midfielders for just over £150m. Three of the four were under the age of 25 and they were brought in to be key players for years to come, reducing the need to spend again this year. Therefore, Slot inherited a strong squad full of young talent supporting the core group of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Plus, with no considerable sales, FSG are less likely to greenlight signings, which is a key reason as to why no-one has arrived yet.

Lack of quality in the market in key areas

With the Reds linked with moves for defensive midfielders and centre-backs, we have seen quality players linked. Plus, in the cases of Riccardo Calafiori and Leny Yoro, other clubs have simply offered huge money deals which will have been seen as risky by the Liverpool hierarchy. There is also a lack of true quality readily available to sign this summer. Especially in defensive midfield for example, which makes FSG less likely to take a chance unless there is someone who can make a real difference straight away.

For example, the latest reports of Genoa’s Morten Frendrup show a talented player linked but there is no guarantees over his quality. While someone like Joshua Kimmich is 29 - which goes against their transfer profiling.

Current squad set-up

The current squad is littered with talent across almost every position. Outside of the senior figures, the young core is impressive and capable of stepping up within the next few years. Tyler Morton and Stefan Bajcetic are clearly high potential players in those deep midfield roles at ages 21 and 19 respectively.

Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah is a strong roster that can go up against many other top clubs in Europe. The only issue is whether they can see a path to the first team, which will require patience. Other clubs could see an opportunity and to tempt them with regular first-team football during such a period - just as we are seeing with PSV’s interest in Van den Berg.

What could change?