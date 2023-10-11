Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool spent their entire summer transfer window restructuring their midfield after a hefty exodus saw the likes of Fabino, Jordan Henderson and James Milner move onto pastures new. A total of five midfielders left the club on a permanent basis, but the Reds were able to bring in four shiny new recruits to plug the gaps left.

Alexis Mac Allister kicked off the summer spending, soon followed by Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō and Deadline Day signing Ryan Gravenberch. The engine room exodus was pretty unexpected but the concerns don’t seem to be over just yet.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another midfielder who was linked to an exit was Thiago, particularly amid interest from Saudi Arabia, and with his contract expiring next summer, it’s looking likely that the Reds will lose their most senior member of the midfield. Ian Doyle has shed some light on this scenario and believes it’s likely Thiago’s current deal will be left to expire and he will be free to walk next year.

“In terms of other contracts, I’d be surprised if Thiago is offered one or even agrees to sign one,” he wrote during a Q&A session for the Liverpool ECHO. “And I fully expect Liverpool to sign a defensive midfielder whether in January or next summer.”

Thiago joined the club from Bayern Munich for £20 million back in 2020 and with no new deal expected, his Anfield chapter is seemingly coming to an end. Liverpool may have signed four new midfielders over the last few months, but there were plenty of other names in the mix during the summer transfer window. Of course, they missed out on key target Roméo Lavia, but others including Fluminense’s André have been on and off the radar.

Jurgen Klopp and co will be preparing to replace Thiago, so considering their options now is important so they are ready for January but who will come over the threshold remains up in the air.