This summer will see Liverpool celebrate the one-year milestone of bringing Alexis Mac Allister to the club. The Argentinian arrived at Anfield as part of Jurgen Klopp's midfield transformation project and he has impressed fans and professionals alike with his performances in red so far.

Mac Allister has been a key part of Liverpool's team this season and many continue to feel smug about signing him for £35 million from Premier League opponents Brighton. The 26-year-old made the move in June 2023 and a month later, West Ham sold Declan Rice for a whopping £100 million, which triggered a huge domino effect on midfielder valuations.

Clearly inspired by the Irons' business, Brighton then cashed in on Moisés Caicedo, accepting a British record of £115 million from mega spenders Chelsea. While they may have offloaded some important players in the summer window, it has given the Seagulls room to recruit and plan for the future, as five of their recent signings are 21 years old or less.

Brighton got stuck in during January and made a number of new signings, including left-back Valentín Barco from Boca Juniors. As a fellow Argentine and a former player under Roberto De Zerbi, Mac Allister was recently asked about the 19-year-old joining his old club and whether he will succeed in the Premier League.

The Reds star paid compliments to Brighton, who he believes will help Barco grow as a player. The teenager made his debut for his new side against Wolves in the FA Cup.

"I saw that he made his debut. I couldn’t see it, obviously. I think he is in a club that will help him a lot to keep growing and adapt quickly to the Premier League. I have no doubt that he is trained to do it, but obviously it will take time," Mac Allister told DSports (via Sport Witness).

"Perhaps the physical difference between Argentina and the league here is very big. But as I said, he is in a team and a club that tries to play football very well and puts a lot of young players."