With praise still pouring out for Liverpool's inspiring youngsters after their Carabao Cup and FA Cup performances, focus has now shifted to the weekend's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are hungry for more success after claiming their first trophy to start Jurgen Klopp's farewell season. The fight at the top of the table is deliciously close for any neutral fans watching — but for the top three, there is enormous pressure.

Liverpool are just one point above Manchester City, and two ahead of Arsenal, so a perfect run between now and the end of the term will guarantee them the trophy. But of course, the Premier League is full of surprises and the Reds must take every match as it comes, starting with the struggling Forest on Saturday.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side are currently four points above the drop zone but Luton Town have an important game in-hand. Forest need to bank as many points as possible to aid their relegation fight, and while they have looked better on the pitch going forward lately, Chris Sutton doesn't believe it will be enough to take anything away from Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC Sport for the latest instalment of their Premier League predictions, the Nottingham-born pundit believes it will be a 'straightforward' outcome for Klopp's title challengers.

"Forest were unlucky to go out of the FA Cup to Manchester United on Wednesday but they have got some work to do to get to safety in the league, especially with a possible points deduction looming, that could be announced next week.

"I keep hearing how Nuno Espírito Santo's side are much-improved in an attacking sense. They may well have done, but it has not translated into results because they have only won once this year, and I don't see them getting another one on Saturday.

"We are now into the run-in to the end of the season and Liverpool have already shown a great habit of finding a way to win games in recent weeks. They are riding on the crest of a wave at the moment so this one might be a bit more straightforward."