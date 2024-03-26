Xabi Alonso has not lost a Bundesliga game at Bayer Leverkusen this season

Liverpool continue their search for Jurgen Klopp's replacement as the iconic boss approaches his final weeks at Anfield. The 56-year-old will bid farewell to the Reds this summer after an inspiring and game-changing nine years in charge.

Whoever steps into the role will already know they have a lot to live up to, but who that might be is still no clearer now than it was following Klopp's bombshell announcement in January. Xabi Alonso has been the preferred choice for months now but whether Liverpool can strike an agreement with their former star remains to be seen.

The ex-midfielder is currently on a blazing run with Bayer Leverkusen towards their first ever Bundesliga title. Title rivals Bayern Munich have also set their sights on bringing in Alonso, as they are due to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. However, there is also the likelihood of Alonso staying with Leverkusen to enjoy his success and guide the team through the Champions League.

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has given his thoughts on Liverpool's managerial pursuit and has stressed that the return of Michael Edwards is a 'significant move' for the club.

"He is the guy that has made Liverpool the best in terms of recruitment in the big clubs in the world. People like Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Michael Edwards knew about all these players, brought them in on low fees — he was the architect of Klopp's success," Ogden said on ESPN.

He continued with a prediction on who Edwards will target as Klopp's successor and doesn't believe the next man in charge will be Alonso.

"I think you could be surprised. Alonso is obviously the fans' favourite and he ticks all the right boxes but I think Michael Edwards is going to go for something different. I wouldn't be surprised if it's Roberto De Zerbi — I think he ticks more boxes for Liverpool than Alonso does, apart from the fact that Alonso is a club legend.

"I think De Zerbi is a really good shout for Liverpool even though he's probably second favourite right now behind Xabi Alonso."