Liverpool are not giving up on their pursuit of Roméo Lavia this summer, despite now having two offers rejected by Southampton. The Reds are desperate to bring in midfield reinforcements and plug the gaps left by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who have both packed up and moved to Saudi Arabia.

Strengthening the engine room was always Jurgen Klopp’s priority this transfer window, but the focus was on more creative-minded players, hence the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, now the club are scrambling to bring in new defensive midfield options, with Stefan Bajcetic currently the only natural No.6 in the squad.

Lavia has been Liverpool’s priority target for some time and even though they have been knocked back on two occasions now, Fabrizio Romano believes the Reds will launch a third bid in attempt to finally win over the Saints.

“Southampton want their money, they are healthy from a financial point of view and they are not desperate to sell players. Southampton are always asking for £50 million [for Lavia], Liverpool have tried with £37 million, then they tried with £42 million. They will try again,” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“I remain convinced that Liverpool will try again and they will bid again for Romeo Lavia. But it’s on Southampton more than on Liverpool, so we will have to see how they react to these bids.”