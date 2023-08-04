Liverpool’s midfield transformation continues as they look to bring in reinforcements to plug the gaps left by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho — a twist in the summer tale that has left the Reds scrambling ahead of the new season.

The main focus right now is finally getting a deal over the line for Roméo Lavia, and despite the player being all for the move, the Reds are struggling to agree terms with Southampton. They have already have offers rejected by the recently relegated Saints, who are sticking firm to their £50 million asking price.

While talks continue, Liverpool also have their eye on Fluminense’s André, and while recent reports have claimed the club are not willing to part with him this window, the Reds are keen to try and work something out. According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are now considering offers for Thiago, whose future has been widely discussed amid the current club exodus.

Unsurprisingly, Saudi Arabia were monitoring the Spaniard but nothing concrete was reported. It was unclear whether the Reds were willing to let him leave, considering his contract runs out next summer anyway. However now, Thiago could be used a way to raise funds towards Jurgen Klopp’s engine room reshuffle.

Sources close to André believe that a deal could still be possible, despite Fluminense’s stance. A fee of €30 million (£26m) has been tipped to be enough to sway a deal into fruition. The potential sale of Thiago could raise some of that cash.

If the 32-year-old does leave this window, he will be the last of the senior Liverpool midfielders to depart from the club, following Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and the rest out the door. Regardless of where his immediate future lies Thiago is a very respected member of Klopp’s team.